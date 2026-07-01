HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament: Top Seed Velavan Senthilkumar Advances To Quarter-Finals With Dominant Win

Velavan Senthilkumar in action at HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club (Left) and A. Midorikawa in action at HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club (Right) | File Photo

Mumbai, July 1: Top seed Velavan Senthilkumar made a winning start to his campaign, even while Om Semwal came up with a spirited performance but fell short in the end in the USD 15,000 HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament, being hosted by the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club at its air-conditioned courts here on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar hardly broke a sweat before accounting for Ayaan Vaziralli 11-4, 11-9, 11-6. Fourth seed A. Hafez and seventh seed T. Endo also advanced to the quarter-finals with straight-game wins.

Semwal Falls In Decider

Semwal, who had knocked out the third seed in a five-game thriller on Tuesday, looked on course for another upset win over eighth seed Ziad Ibrahim of Egypt. However, the 22-year-old from Jindal Vashind faltered a bit in the final stages, losing a close decider. Ibrahim prevailed 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9.

Shameena Riaz also stumbled in the women's quarter-finals, losing to Japan's sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in four games. Going into the match with a 1-1 record, the Japanese player won 12-10, 11-8, 5-11, 11-2.

Results

Men's second round: (1) Velavan Senthilkumar bt Ayaan Vaziralli 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-6); (4) A. Hafez bt A. Dewan 3-0 (12-10, 11-3, 11-9); (7) T. Endo (Japan) bt R. Baitha 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-5).

Quarter-finals: M. Syafiq Kamal (Malaysia) bt S. Eltorgman (Egypt) 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8); (8) Z. Ibrahim bt O. Semwal 3-2 (11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9).

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Women's second round: (4) N. Khafagy bt S. Vats 3-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-7); (5) M. Fathy bt A. Dubey 3-0 (12-10, 11-4, 11-6); (7) R. Sugimoto bt U. Tripathi 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-6); (2) F. Walid bt N. Dubey 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-7).

Quarter-finals: (6) A. Midorikawa bt S. Riaz 3-1 (12-10, 11-8, 5-11, 11-2).

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