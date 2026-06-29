 Hazel Joshi Sweeps U-13 Quarter-Finals At Maharashtra Sub-Junior Badminton Selection Tournament 2026
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Hazel Joshi Sweeps U-13 Quarter-Finals At Maharashtra Sub-Junior Badminton Selection Tournament 2026

12-year-old Hazel Joshi impressed at the Maharashtra State Sub-junior Badminton Selection Tournament 2026 in Mulund, winning all her U-13 quarter-final matches. The second seed triumphed in singles and also excelled in doubles and mixed doubles, showcasing strong form at the ACE Realty Yonex Sunrise event organised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Hazel Joshi Sweeps U-13 Quarter-Finals At Maharashtra Sub-Junior Badminton Selection Tournament 2026
Hazel Joshi Sweeps U-13 Quarter-Finals At Maharashtra Sub-Junior Badminton Selection Tournament 2026 | Kumpol Pijadee

Mumbai: Talented 12-year-old Hazel Joshi enjoyed a successful outing, winning her three quarter-final encounters in the Girls' U-13 singles, doubles and mixed doubles events in the 1st ACE Realty Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Sub-junior (U-11 & U-13) Selection Badminton Tournament 2026, organised by Maharashtra Badminton Association and Rudrani Badminton Academy and played at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund, West on Sunday.

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The tournament is jointly conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Brihanmumbai Krida Ani Lalit Kala Pratisthan (BKLP).

The second seed Hazel, who trains at the Rudrani Badminton Academy, defeated Aradhya Mohite 21- 8, 21-10 to win the girls’ U-13 quarter-final match. Earlier, Hazel Joshi and Aadiraj Shetty defeated Shriya Kulkarni and Ishan Roy 21-10, 21-17.

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