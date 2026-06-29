Hazel Joshi Sweeps U-13 Quarter-Finals At Maharashtra Sub-Junior Badminton Selection Tournament 2026 | Kumpol Pijadee

Mumbai: Talented 12-year-old Hazel Joshi enjoyed a successful outing, winning her three quarter-final encounters in the Girls' U-13 singles, doubles and mixed doubles events in the 1st ACE Realty Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Sub-junior (U-11 & U-13) Selection Badminton Tournament 2026, organised by Maharashtra Badminton Association and Rudrani Badminton Academy and played at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund, West on Sunday.

Read Also Unseeded Gandhar Patwardhan Stuns Fifth Seed Vivaan Waingankar In Maharashtra Badminton Tourney

The tournament is jointly conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Brihanmumbai Krida Ani Lalit Kala Pratisthan (BKLP).

The second seed Hazel, who trains at the Rudrani Badminton Academy, defeated Aradhya Mohite 21- 8, 21-10 to win the girls’ U-13 quarter-final match. Earlier, Hazel Joshi and Aadiraj Shetty defeated Shriya Kulkarni and Ishan Roy 21-10, 21-17.