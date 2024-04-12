'Haven't Really Thought About Retirement': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Hints At Playing 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is currently not thinking about retirement from the sport as he wishes to fulfil his dream of winning the World Cup. Rohit led the Men in Blue in the ODI World Cup but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to sixth-time champions Australia in the final.

After India's final defeat to Australia, many believed that Rohit Sharma made his last in the World Cup, given his age. However, the 36-year-old didn't announce about his retirement from the tournament. By the time the next edition of the ODI World Cup takes place, India captain will be 40.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur and Ed Sheeran on the YouTube Show 'Breakfast With Champions (BWC), Rohit Sharma said that he will continue to play for the next few years as he is keen to win the World Cup.

"I haven't really thought about it (retirement). But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time, so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup." India skipper said.

The next edition of the ODI World Cup will take place in 2027 with South Africa and Zimbabwe co-hosting the prestigious tournament. The last time India won the World Cup was in 2011, where they defeated Sri Lanka in the final to lift the coveted trophy. Since then, Men in Blue haven't been able to secure the World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma had a good campaign In 2023 World Cuo as he was the second-highest run-getterof the tournament, amassing 597 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 54.27 in 11 matches.

'Don't think we played bad cricket': Rohit Sharma on India's final defeat to Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup. He said that India ticked all the boxes and were flawless till the semifinal but the bad day came in the final. The 36-year-old added that the Men in Blue didn't play bad cricket in the title clash.

"We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away. We're doing all the things right. What's the one thing that can make us lose this World Cup? Honestly, not a single thing came to my mind. Because I thought we ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket. Confidence was there." Rohit said.

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. Don't think we played bad cricket in that final, certain things didn't go our way. But, they (Australia) were slightly better than us." he added.

India were clear favourites to win the World Cup after winning 10 consecutive matches, including the semifinal against New Zealand. However, the Men in Blue hopes of winning the trophy were dashed after losing to Australia by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November last year.