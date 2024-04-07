 'Only Heard People Praising How Well We Played': Skipper Rohit Sharma On Fans Reaction After India's Defeat In 2023 ODI World Cup Final
'Only Heard People Praising How Well We Played': Skipper Rohit Sharma On Fans Reaction After India's Defeat In 2023 ODI World Cup Final

India were clear favourites to win the World Cup after winning 10 successive matches, including the semifinal against New Zealand, but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to Australia in the Final.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about the fans reaction after the Men in Blue's heartbreaking 2023 ODI World Cup Final defeat to sixth-time champions Australia during the Kapil Sharma Show.

India were clear favourites to win the World Cup after winning 10 successive matches, including the semifinal against New Zealand. However, Men in Blue's hopes of lifting the prestigious trophy for the third time were dashed after Australia thrashed the hosts by six wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Speaking on the Kapil Sharma Show, Rohit Sharma thought that fans might be disappointed and angry after India failed to win the World Cup, but reactions were contrary to what India skipper was expecting when he met the people.

"After World Cup 2023 Final, I was thinking, WC in India & we couldn't win, the nation might be angry with us, the people might be disappointed. But wherever I went, after finals, people showered love up you & I only heard people praising how well we played." Rohit said on the show.

India were put into batting after Australia won the toss. The Men in Blue were bundled out for 240 in 50 overs. KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to ensure that India went past 200-run mark. However, Rohit Sharma's wicket was the turning point for Australia as the India skipper was in good touch.

In a response to the target of 241, Australia were reeling at 47/3 after dismissals of David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15) and Steve Smith (6) and giving an edge to India. However, Travis Head led the visitors' run-chase and scored a match-winning knock of 137 off 120 balls. Australia chased down the target in 43 overs.

Read Also
‘I Had No Idea How To Come Back From This’: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On India's World Cup...
article-image

'Team was on autopilot': Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that it was hard for him to describe his team's campaign at the World Cup, added that Men in Blue were in a autopilot throughout the tournament until the Final. He also said that India couldn't capitalize on early breakthroughs.

"It's hard to describe anything. We had a great run in WC 2023, the team was on autopilot. In final, we had great start & we thought put score & in big match team crumble and they lost 3 wickets on 40 as well, but they had long partnership".

After Australia lost 3 wickets in 47 runs, opener Travis Head and Marnus Labuschange stitched a crucial 92-run partnership to bring the team closer to the victory. After Head's dismissal, Labuschange hit the winning four to take Australia past the finishing line.

