'Have Some Great Memories': Neeraj Chopra Wishes The Indian Contingent Taking Part At World U20 Athletics Championships

Image: X

Two time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has sent his best wished to the Indian contingent taking part in the World U20 Athletics Championships. Taking to X he wrote, "Good luck to all the Indian athletes taking part at World U20 Athletics Championships, in Peru. Have some great memories from this competition! "

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Neeraj himself was a celebrated athlete right from his U20 days. As an 18-year-old he took part in the U20 World Championships back in 2016. Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the U20 Championships.

Competing in the javelin throw event in Bydgoszcz, Poland, he set a world junior record with a throw of 86.48 meters. The record which stands to this day. Chopra’s javelin journey started in 2011 when the 13-year-old son of farmers joined a local sports group to be active. Since then he never looked back as he went from strength to strength and achieved one milestone after another.

Indian contingent for World U20 Athletics Championships

India has sent 43 member contingent for the World U20 Athletics Championships that will be held in Lima from August 28 to 31. 23 male and 20 female athletes will be taking part in the event. India will also be competing in the 4x400 mixed relay event as well.

Notable athletes include Dipanshu Sharma, the current Asian U20 champion in men's javelin throw. India won seven gold medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, held in Dubai in April this year.

Previously at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, India had secured three medals, marking a commendable achievement for the nation. The Indian contingent, consisting of 31 athletes, made their presence felt with two silver medals and one bronze, finishing tied for 25th place in the overall medal standings.