'Have Some Civic Sense': Viral Video Shows Suryakumar Yadav Picking Up Fan-Thrown Trash During Match At Wankhede

Suryakumar Yadav produced a heartwarming moment on the field during a match at the Wankhede Stadium as the India star was seen picking up litter thrown onto the ground by fans. The incident, captured on video, has quickly gone viral on social media, with fans praising the Mumbai Indians batter's gesture and calling it an example of civic responsibility.

The moment occurred while Suryakumar was stationed near the boundary rope during the game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. As objects and litter landed on the field from the stands, the 35-year-old calmly walked over and picked up the trash instead of ignoring it. He then handed it to the ball boy to ensure it was disposed properly.

Surya's actions appeared to send a subtle message to spectators about maintaining cleanliness inside stadiums. Videos of the incident spread rapidly online, with several users applauding Suryakumar for leading by example.

Many social media users also criticised the behaviour of spectators who threw litter onto the playing area, urging fans to show greater responsibility during matches. The incident once again highlighted how players often become role models beyond their performances on the field.

It was Mumbai Indians' final home game of the IPL 2026 season. The 5-time champions finished 9th and lost the game to Rajasthan Royals, who qualified for the playoffs. It was nonetheless a special occasion, with Reliance Foundation's ESA game day. More than 20,000 kids from across Maharashtra and Gujarat filled the stadium to watch the game.