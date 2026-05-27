'Hate Sells, Paid PR Is Real': Aakash Chopra Reacts As Shresta Iyer, Travis Head's Wife Face Vile Trolls On Social Media

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has reacted strongly to the recent wave of online abuse directed at Shresta Iyer and Travis Head's wife. The incidents had sparked criticism after the two became targets of offensive comments and online trolling across social media platforms.

Taking to X, Chopra shared a strong message on the growing culture of online hate.

"Why are we surprised? Hate sells. Paid PR is real. The society we live in. Frankenstein Monster," Chopra wrote.

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Reports surrounding the controversy have suggested that organised smear campaigns and paid online narratives are increasingly becoming part of the digital ecosystem, with agencies allegedly running such campaigns for money.

Reacting to the situation, Chopra said he was not shocked by the developments and argued that the trend reflects a larger issue within society itself.

Family members of cricketers have repeatedly faced abuse on social media in recent years despite having no direct involvement in sporting outcomes. The latest episode involving Shresta Iyer and Travis Head's wife has reignited conversations around online accountability and the impact of coordinated hate campaigns.

Head's wife Jessie faced hate on social media after the Sunrisers Hyderabad star was involved in an altercation with Virat Kohli. As for Shresta, she was active on social media during Punjab's early success but faced hate after the team failed to reach the playoffs. The controversy has since spiraled beyond cricket, raising serious concerns about player safety, privacy, and the rising culture of social media harassment.