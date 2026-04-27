'Hate Every Indian Bowler': Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz Spews Venom Against Team India, Calls For Attack | VIDEO

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz Spews Venom Against Team India, Calls For Attack | X

Islamabad, April 27: Young Pakistan cricketer Hasan Nawaz spewed venom at Team Indian and also said that he hates every Indian bowler in an interview. The video is going viral on social media and the Pakistani cricketer is facing ire on social media for his remarks against the Indian Cricket Team amid Pakistan Super League 2026.

He said that he thinks that they should attack every Indian bowler and he hates every single bowler in the Indian team. He expressed his hatred towards the Indian bowlers and the Indian Cricket Team in his interview.

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Hasan Nawaz said, "I think we've to attack the Indian bowlers. I hate every single bowler on the Indian team." Hasan Nawaz had a good season with Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026.

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He scored around 370 runs in 10 matches and his average was 41.11 at a strike rate of 143.41. He also played few important knocks during the season. He scored 66 against Islamabad United and 53 against Hyderabad Kingsmen.

However, his team could not make it to the qualifiers as they performed poorly and managed to win only 3 out of 10 matches in the tournament.