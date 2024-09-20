Has Liverpool Star Trent Alexander Arnold's Shock Bid Of ₹933 Crores For Ligue 1 Team Nantes Been Accepted? Journalist Provides Latest Update

Image: Trent Alexander Arnold /Instagram

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold is planning to make a move into the football business with reports emerging about him bidding for Ligue 1 club. According to French news outlet L'Equipe, Arnold has submitted a bid of approximately ₹933 Crores for Nantes.

The report further states that the offer is broken down into a £67m (743 cr) upfront payment with a further £17m (approx 190 cr) in seller credit. Alexander-Arnold's father manages an investment fund in London that have been in contact with Nantes owner Waldemar Kita for over a year.

However journalist by the name of James Pearce has clarified that no such bidding has taken place.

Nantes owner Waldemar Kita is reported to be keen to sell among the ongoing financial uncertainty in French football and spoke with the Alexander-Arnold family in July for preliminary talks about a sale.

The report further states that 71-year-old has owned Nantes since 2007 but is said to have grown tired of the club's financial problems in recent years. However, the Kita family have denied their alleged interest in selling the club.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Leaving Liverpool Amid Real Madrid's Interest?

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his excitement under new management. Currently, Alexander-Arnold’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season with Real Madrid making the 25-year-old a top target for 2025.

Arnold who debuted under Jurgen Klopp in 2016, has become integral to the team, boasting 315 appearances, 19 goals, and 82 assists.

Despite all the rumours, Alexander-Arnold’s recent comments indicated that he is quite happy with Arne Slot's vision for Liverpool.

He said, “For me, it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I’ve never had before,” Alexander-Arnold shared. “Having spoken to the manager, I’m excited about the plans and the way they talk about it.”