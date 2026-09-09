Harshit Rana Set To Miss India vs Afghanistan T20I Series, Doubtful For Asian Games 2026; Here's Why

Harshit Rana Set To Miss India vs Afghanistan T20Is | Image: X

Indian pacer Harshit Rana is unlikely to be fit for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and could also miss the 2026 Asian Games due to his hamstring injury.

Rana was included in India's squad for the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games, but both selections were subject to fitness clearance. There are reports that the fast bowler has not fully recovered and will need more time.

Rana was part of the India squad for the three-match Afghanistan T20I series, which begins in Delhi on September 13. The second and third matches will be played on September 15 and 17. His inclusion was marked with an asterisk because he was yet to receive fitness clearance.

The 24-year-old pacer suffered the hamstring injury during the third T20I against England in July. The BCCI had earlier said scans showed a Grade 1 injury and that Rana would report to the Centre of Excellence for further assessment and rehabilitation.

Rana had been expected to return for the Afghanistan series after completing his recovery programme. However, he has not recovered fully and is now likely to miss the three matches in Delhi.

His fitness issue is also a concern for India ahead of the Asian Games in Japan. The cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 24 to October 3. Rana has been included in India's squad for the event, but his participation now depends on his recovery.

India will play a one-off match against Japan in Tokyo on September 22 before beginning their Asian Games campaign on September 28. Rana's availability for those matches will depend on how quickly he recovers from the hamstring problem.