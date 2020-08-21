Harry Maguire finds aggression post-season, gets arrested for tangling with cops in Greece

On Friday, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos for attacking police after a bar fight.

Maguire who has been accused of not being aggressive on the field – found his attacking impetus after the season got over – when he reportedly attacked Greek police.

The Manchester United captain, who has come in for heavy criticism during the season for poor defending, got into an altercation with other Englishmen.

When the officers intervened, three Englishmen allegedly fought back. Manchester United said in a statement: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”

Maguire isn’t the first Manchester United player to exhibit off-the-field unruly behaviour. Roy Keane was famous for his outbursts even being sent home from South Korea for mocking his manager.

Eric Cantona famously kicked a racist football fan and had to do community service. Even George Best spent time in jail for drunk driving and attacking a football fan.