Harry Kane Extends Bayern Munich Contract Until 2029 Days After Ballon d'Or Triumph, Rules Out Premier League Return | X - FutbolHub_

Munich, Nov 5: Recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich that will see him stay with the German giants until 2029, the club announced on Thursday.

This came 10 days after he won the Ballon d'Or by pipping Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

"I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich," Kane said in a statement shared by the German club.

"We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I'm now looking forward to the future, and I want to win many more titles with this great club," he added.

Bayern Münih, Harry Kane'in sözleşmesini 2029'a kadar uzattığını açıkladı. https://t.co/5ptNQae1ss — KingRoyal Media TR (@kr_mediatr) November 5, 2026

Kane's Impressive Record At Bayern

Kane has scored 156 goals from 161 competitive appearances for the club since 2023, when he left Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain also netted 61 goals last season in 51 outings, playing a crucial role in the club achieving a league and a cup double with the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal.

During his time with the club, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB Cup and two Franz Beckenbauer Supercups.

Bayern President Hails Contract Extension

Speaking on the extension, Bayern president Herbert Hainer called it a special day.

"What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern's history.

"Harry Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest figures in the sport of our time. My compliments to Jan-Christian Dreesen and our sporting management team. This is a special moment for FC Bayern today," he added.

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Kane Rules Out Premier League Return

Recently, Kane had denied the talks that he would move back to the Premier League, where he is the second-highest goal-scorer and is only 47 behind the all-time record of Alan Shearer.

"Not at the moment, not right now. I'm loving life in Munich. Bayern are such a great club. We have an amazing team, a great coach (Vincent Kompany). So yeah, right now that's where my focus is, and I'm extremely happy, and to be winning awards like this just shows why I made the move in the first place," he had said after his Ballon d'Or win.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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