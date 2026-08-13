Harry Brook Hints At IPL Return After 2-Year Ban, Says He Will Think About Playing Again | X

Harry Brook has not ruled out playing in the Indian Premier League again. The England white-ball captain, who is currently serving a two-year IPL ban, said he could think about returning to the tournament once he is allowed to play again.

Brook spoke about the IPL while talking to Cricinfo during the 2026 season of The Hundred. He made it clear that England remains his main focus right now.

For Brook, the IPL is still a tournament he respects. He said playing in the league gives players a chance to learn, improve and become better cricketers.

He also suggested that his earlier decision to stay away from the IPL does not mean he has closed the door on it forever.

Brook's IPL Return Could Be On The Cards

Brook was asked if he would consider playing in the IPL again in the future.

His answer was simple: yes, it is something he will think about.

The England star said the IPL is a big competition and a good experience for any player. He also feels that playing against some of the best players in the world can help a cricketer improve.

However, Brook stressed that his priority at present is England.

"I'm completely focused on playing as much cricket as I possibly can for England," he said.

That means there is no immediate return to the IPL. But once his ban ends, Brook appears ready to look at the opportunity again.

Why Was Brook Banned From IPL?

Brook's IPL story has been a difficult one. Delhi Capitals bought him for ₹6.25 crore at the 2025 IPL auction. But before the season began, Brook pulled out, saying his international schedule was the reason.

The decision did not go down well with the IPL authorities. He was later handed a two-year ban under the league's rules.

Brook has now accepted that the IPL could still be part of his career in the future.

Brook Had Earlier Chosen England Over IPL

Brook had previously spoken strongly about his decision to stay away from franchise cricket.

He said representing England was more important to him than playing in any league. Even if it meant losing a large amount of money, he wanted to give priority to his country.

His latest comments do not mean he has changed that view.

Instead, Brook now seems to be looking at the IPL as something he can return to when the time is right.

Brook Has Already Played In IPL

This would not be Brook's first IPL comeback. He first played in the tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad after being bought for ₹13.25 crore. He scored a century against Kolkata Knight Riders during his IPL stint.

He later joined Delhi Capitals but pulled out before the 2025 season.

Now, after his ban, the door could be open again.

For the moment, though Brook's message is clear - England comes first, while an IPL return can wait for the future.