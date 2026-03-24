Delhi Capitals' Ben Duckett Pulls Out Of IPL 2026, Faces 3-Year Ban Like Harry Brook

Ben Duckett | Image: X

Delhi Capitals have been hit with a major blow in the build up to IPL 2026. England opener Ben Duckett has opted out of the tournament less than a week before the start of the tournament to focus on his 'England career'. As a result, Duckett faces a three-year ban, much like England captain Harry Brook.

Duckett was signed by Delhi Capitals for his base price of ₹2 crore. The left-hander, known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, was expected to compete for a slot alongside Pathum Nissanka.

"Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer. I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause," he said in a statement.

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Will Ben Duckett be banned?

As per IPL rules, Ben Duckett could face a three-year ban from the league. The rule was enforced by BCCI on overseas players after repeated cases of players pulling out before the tournament, leaving franchises in a bind. England captain Harry Brook was the first to fall prey to the rule, having withdrawn from Delhi Capitals' last season despite being signed for ₹4 crore.

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Duckett had a tumultuous last few months. He did not feature in any games in England's run to the semi-final at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, despite Jos Buttler's patchy form.

He was caught 'drunk' unknown of his whereabouts during the Ashes in Australia, where England suffered a 4-1 loss. The left-hander has slipped out of favour in limited overs, and is aiming to work on the sidelines by skipping the IPL 2026.