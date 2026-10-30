Harris Shield U-16: GE Academy Thrash IES By 210 Runs, Anjuman Storm Into Final | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: General Education Academy, Chembur defeated IES New English School, Bandra by 210 runs to set up final clash with defending champions Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English (CSMT) in the MSSA U-16 Harris Shield Cricket tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday. Anjuman defeated Sitaram Prakash Higher Secondary School by ten wickets at MIG, Bandra to give themselves chance for hat-trick of titles.

The Elite Division final will be played at MCA’s BKC ground from November 4. GE Academy declared their first innings on 370 for six in 80 overs in the first semifinal against IES New English. Sparsh Gholap and Aarush Kolhe amassed a staggering 134 runs each to give General Education Academy a healthy first innings total in the match. Resuming on Day 2, New English School were bundled out for mere 155 runs in 60 overs in their first innings. Swaraj More starred for General Education Academy returning with a fine five wicket haul to provide his team with a strong 215 runs innings lead.

Gholap once again made his mark with a blistering 101 runs, boosting GE Academy to a stiff 190 run total for five wickets before declaring the innings. Chasing a target of 406 in 40 overs, IES New English managed to score just 195 runs for the loss of five wickets, handing over the win to General Education Academy. In the other semifinal, Anjuman bowled out Sitaram Prakash Higher Secondary, Bandra for 172 runs. Rajveersinh Surve scalped four wickets and went onto secure a ten-wicket haul in the match.

In response, Anjuman accumulated 263 runs in 68.1 overs with Ramprasad Vishwakarma and Devashish Ghodke scoring half-centuries. In the second innings, Sitaram managed just 134 runs after trailing by 91 runs, requiring Anjuman to chase 44 runs in the last innings.