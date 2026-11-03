Harris Shield Final: Defending Champions Anjuman Chase Third Straight Title Against General Education Academy | Credits: Britannica (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Defending champions Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School (Fort) will aim to complete a hat-trick of titles when they take on General Education Academy, Chembur, in the final of the 130th Harris Shield MSSA Under-16 Cricket Tournament at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Wednesday.

Anjuman, who won the previous two editions at Brabourne Stadium and Wankhede Stadium, respectively, will look to extend their dominance with a third consecutive title.

General Education Academy Eye Title

However, General Education Academy will be determined to spoil Anjuman's treble bid and claim the prestigious title. The Chembur school has displayed impressive form throughout the tournament and stormed into the final with a commanding 210-run victory over IES New English School, Bandra, in the semi-final. In-form batter Sparsh Gholap struck centuries in both innings, scoring 134 and 101, while Aarush Kohle contributed 134 in the first innings at the Bombay Gymkhana ground.

Anjuman Enter Third Consecutive Final

Anjuman, meanwhile, booked their place in a third successive final with an emphatic 10-wicket victory over Sitaram Prakash Higher Secondary School in the semi-final at the MIG Club, Bandra. Ramprasad Vishvakarma struck a fluent half-century, while Rajveersinh Surve produced a match-winning bowling performance, claiming 11 wickets across the two innings.

Interestingly, Ramprasad's elder brother, Laxmanprasad Vishvakarma, was the highest run-scorer in the Harris Shield last season.

Three-Day Final At MCA Ground

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar will inaugurate the three-day final. MCA president Ajinkya Naik, members of the MCA Apex Council and selectors are also expected to attend the toss.

Under the tournament's playing conditions, both teams will be allotted a maximum of 80 overs in their first innings and 40 overs each in their second innings.

“We are ready for the final. The opposition will certainly be well prepared too. They are as good as us in both batting and bowling. The team that performs better at crucial moments will win,” said Anjuman Allana coach Kadir Patel.

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Harris Shield's Rich Cricketing Legacy

Established in 1893, the Harris Shield has been one of the most prestigious platforms for Under-16 cricket in Mumbai, producing several players who have gone on to represent the country.

It gained prominence when Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli stitched together a mammoth 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir in 1988.

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