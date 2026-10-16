Harris Shield 2026: Shardul Fagare Slams Unbeaten 113, Golu Pal & Nikhil Gurav Claim 11 Wickets Each In Mumbai | Credits: X

Mumbai: Shardul Fagare's unbeaten ton helped General Education Academy beat Parag English School by an innings and seven runs in the second round of the Group B Harris Shield Elite Division match at Karnataka SG, Cross Maidan, on Friday.

Winning the toss and electing to field first, GE Academy wrapped up the innings of Parag English for just 67 in 34 overs. Left-arm medium pacer Shamsuddin Mansebdar was the star of the show with a seven-wicket haul for just 42 runs. Shardul Fagare, who was unbeaten on 98 at the crease at stumps on day one, completed his ton and reached 113 in 122 balls before declaring the innings. In the second innings, left-arm spinner Swaraj More (5/43) and off-spinner Sparsh Gholap (3/14) scalped five and three wickets, respectively.

Golu Pal claims 11 wickets

In the Group C match, Dnyandeep’s Golu Pal (5/14) and (6/15) produced a left-arm spin attack to claim 11 wickets in a match, helping his team win over Parle Tilak English Medium, as the team were all out for a lowly 35 in 25.2 overs and 112 in the second innings at Worli Sports Club.

Advit Tiwari shines with all-round performance

A fine century by Advit Tiwari (105) put Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in a good position against Anjuman Allana CSMT, with good support from team-mates Dhiaan Barai (41), Sakshay Akrikeri (36) and Shani Zaware (34). Tiwari’s effort lasted 162 balls and included 16 boundaries and two sixes in his innings. Advit Tiwari played an anchor role by scoring a ton (105) in the first innings and later claimed five wickets in the drawn match at National, Cross Maidan.

Nikhil Gurav takes 11 wickets

Left-arm spinner Nikhil Gurav of New English School, Bandra, bagged four wickets in the first and seven wickets in the second innings. Thus, he bagged an eleven-wicket haul in a match against Al Barkaat MMI English School and won the match by 10 wickets at Elphinston Maidan, Oval.

Modern English and Rizvi draw

Modern’s Nishad Parab (3/16) and Shubh Shetty (3/23) bagged three wickets each, respectively, helping to bundle out Rizvi Springfields for 77, while in reply, Al Barkaat’s Abdul Khatri grabbed a six-wicket haul (6/40) to restrict Modern English School. On resumption, Modern English were all out for 96 after consuming 63 overs, with the match resulting in a draw at the end of the day at Sydenham, Oval.

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Brief scores: End of day 2

Group A

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya: 309 all out in 93.1 overs, Advit Tiwari 105, Dhiaan Barai 41, Akshay Akrikeri 67, Shani Zaware 34, Kshitij Morgaonkar 4/56, drew with Anjuman Allana CSMT: 252-8 in 79 overs, Devashish Ghodke 72, Umar Khute 43, Advit Tiwari 5/96.

Anjuman Khairul Islam: 283-9d in 88 overs, Mayank Singh 112, 195 balls, 17x4s, Umair Khan 63, Ansh Mali (OB) 4/48, drew with High School Sanpada: 71 all out in 25.4 overs, Kedar Patil 32, Aashish Tiwari (RAM) 5/21 and 210-6 f/o in 48 overs, Advait Jadhav 56, Vedant Bomble 50, Adarshraj Singh 31, Tanishk Bhosale (OB) 4/49.

Group B

Parag English School: 67 all out in 42 overs, Shamsuddin Mansebdar 7/42 and 168 all out in 58.3 overs (Shaurya Navale 62, Smit Bhadra 56, Swaraj More (SLA) 5/43, Sparsh Gholap 3/14), lost to General Education Academy: 242-2d in 43 overs, Shardul Fagare 113*, 122 balls, 11x4s, Sparsh Gholap 58, Viren Atole 53, by an innings and seven runs.

Chembur Karnataka: 117 all out in 59.4 overs, Vignesh Shinde 34, Jayant Wadghule 5/21 and 117 all out in 30.5 overs, Harshal Sonawane 41, Daiwat Kambli 6/38, lost to Swami Vivekanand Intl Gorai: 145 in 51.2 overs, Kartik Chhajer 31, Raza Khan (SLA) 5/39 and 90-2 in 11.2 overs, Harshit Bobade 48, by 8 wickets.

Group C

Parle Tilak English School: 35 all out in 25.2 overs, Golu Pal 5/14, Atul Chowdhary 3/10 and 112 all out in 49.5 overs, Golu Pal 6/15, lost to Dyandeep Seva Mandal’s: 240-8d in 62 overs, Lavish Singh 57, Shriyush Chavan 51, Aryan Yadav 49*, Shivam Singh 32, Devraj Kamthe 4/78, Parth Phadke 3/53, by an innings and 95 runs.

IES VN Sule Guruji: 267 all out in 106 overs, Eshan Kale 68, Gaurik Nandanwar 40, Kavish Duggar 3/37, Moksh Shah 5/67, drew with Sitaram Prakash HS Wadala: 79 all out in 42.2 overs, Rajveer Lad 3/10, Aaradhya Kadam 3/16 and 54-2 f/o in 13 overs.

Group D

Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla): 116 all out in 65.3 overs, Nikhil Gurav (SLA) 4/28 and 65 all out in 38 overs, Nikhil Gurav 7/11, lost to New English School Bandra: 176 all out in 65 overs, Shreyas Khilare 99*, 160 balls, 6x4s, Aditya Pandey 4/57 and 7-0 in 0.3 overs, by 10 wickets.

Rizvi Springfield SSC Bandra: 77 all out in 30.4 overs, Nishad Parab 3/16, Shubh Shetty 3/23 and 115-9 in 69 overs, Varsheet Kanhurkar 34, Lakshya Bhoir 3/27, drew with Modern English School: 96 all out in 63 overs, Abdullah Khatri (SLA) 6/40, Swaroop Ambre (SLA) 3/27.

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