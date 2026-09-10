'Kab Maarna Start Karegi?': Harmanpreet Kaur’s Slow Start Sparks Trolling In India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Semi-Final

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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur found herself facing criticism from netizens during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh in Dubai. Kaur scored 24 runs off 28 balls, but her slow start became a talking point as India looked to build momentum in the crucial knockout game. At one stage, the Indian captain was batting on just 3 off 15 deliveries, prompting criticism on social media.

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Harmanpreet’s cautious approach came at a time when India needed to maintain a strong scoring rate after losing wickets in the middle overs. Netizens questioned the tempo of her innings, with several fans pointing to her 3 off 15 start and arguing that the scoring rate put additional pressure on the batters around her.

The criticism intensified because India were aiming to post a competitive total in a high-pressure semi-final. However, Kaur eventually accelerated and finished with 24 runs, contributing to India’s total of 149/6 in 20 overs.

Netizens react to Harmanpreet's innings

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Shafali Verma was the standout batter for India, smashing 64 runs and providing the attacking intent that helped India recover from an uneven start. Richa Ghosh and Pratika Rawal also made useful contributions, while Kaur’s late runs helped India push towards the 150-run mark.

While Kaur’s 24 runs added to India’s total, her slow beginning remained one of the major talking points among fans online, highlighting the scrutiny experienced by senior players in high-stakes matches.