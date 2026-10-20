Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Fifty In Just 25 Balls After 10 T20Is In IND W Vs ZIM W 3rd T20I | X

Former Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a quick half-century as India Women continued their strong batting display against Zimbabwe Women in the third T20I in Raipur on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet reached her fifty in just 25 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. She played attacking shots and kept the scoreboard moving as India looked to post a big total.

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At the time of writing, India had scored 167/3 in 15.5 overs. Harmanpreet was batting on 50 off 25 balls, while Richa Ghosh was unbeaten on one run. Shafali Verma had earlier scored 69 off 37 balls before getting out.

Harmanpreet's half-century is also significant as it ends her wait for a fifty in T20I cricket. Her previous half-century in the format came against Australia on June 28, when she scored 56 off 27 balls. She had gone 10 matches without a fifty before this knock.

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India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I. The hosts had already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first two games and will look to complete a clean sweep against Zimbabwe.