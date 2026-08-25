Harmanpreet Kaur Opens Up On Historic Lord’s Triumph, Asia Cup Challenge And Asian Games Gold Medal Ambitions | File photo

On Lord’s victory

Playing a Test match in Lord’s is a big dream for any cricketer. For me also, it was a very big dream and to lead the team is an even bigger dream. I am really happy that I got the opportunity to play. I think, before this I have played just 4-5 Test matches but the feeling of playing at Lord’s it was totally different. I think, till now, thinking about those 4 days we had lived, we are still talking about it. Before this, we’ve won so many matches, so many tournaments, but it has never been that those feelings have lasted so long or discussed so much about those four days. It was a totally different feeling and really grateful that the opportunity came in life and felt the experience.

Since I have started playing, I have always seen idols play and making India win but over here it was something I have not felt so I am genuinely very very grateful that I got the opportunity and the experience and really looking forward that I get to have such experience again going ahead in life.

On playing Asia Cup

Asia Cup is a very important tournament for us. Our team has been dominating from a long time and we’ve won multiple titles in Asia Cup. I think, this year, it will be even bigger because when you play back-to-back good cricket, your fans and audiences expect even more so obviously pressure if going to be very high. But at the same time, as a time we always discuss that we will try to enjoy our time in the field and give our best and that’s how we enjoy better. I think that the mindset – go and play with your heart.

On challenges in Asia Cup

I think the biggest challenge is when you have the ‘good team’ tag , playing for those expectations is in itself a very big challenge because we know we dominate Asian cricket and it’s very important to play every match with that domination. And along with that, we cannot take any team lightly and I am sure the other teams will also be preparing very strongly for this tournament because this is not lesser than any World Cup. I think to prepare for that and to play as per your expectations is going to be very challenging and hopefully we will give our best.

On IND vs PAK

No doubt it’s a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things. We keep playing international cricket but the amount of pressure in a IND vs PAK match, that kind of pressure you don’t feel anywhere else. In fact you might play many big matches but you don’t feel that kind of pressure. Somewhere we know every Indian is watching, not only cricket fans but every Indian is watching because that match is so important for all of us. I think as a captain and as a player I try to keep things very simple, very easy. Only focus on cricket, focus on our aims, focus on our routines because when you follow your routines you will always get the results. So I think, results comes later but before that, every moment, whatever things we need to do, it’s better to focus on those other than just putting pressure that you have to win the match. The idea always is not to think to far into the future but be in the present and try to give your best. Whatever the demand is from the team, make our gameplan accordingly.

On winning Asia Cup again

We of course expect to win. Our team has been playing very good cricket. The last 4-5 years has been good and where we have played good cricket, dominating cricket, have defeated big teams and won series also. Now, we are coming after the win at Lord’s and have also won many games on the trot so the team has already tastes success and will be hungry for more. The best thing is, everybody in the team talks about how to win a match, how to win tournaments. So when you have that kind of culture, you always feel motivated and you and you really look forward to go for any tournament. So this tournament is very important and I am sure we will play as a team and once again will make our country proud.

How Asian Games will be different

As a cricketer I think this is a very big opportunity because before this we have mostly played ICC tournaments but have not fought for a medal because as a team we have always fought for any particular trophy. I think this is one such moment where you get your own medal and I think when it’s about the medals, the motivation increases even more and day and night we keep thinking how will we feel after winning the medal and how we will celebrate. I think Asian Games, in itself is very different feeling and along with that the chance to witness other sports, meet other players, understand their routines so it’s not just only about cricket but knowing your other sports fellows also on how they prepare. So, there are a lot of things to see, to learn and it’s a totally different experience.

On defending gold medal

Yes definitely, last time we had played very dominating cricket and one-sided contests so there will be expectations from us to play that kind of cricket again. I’m sure the country is looking forward that one gold medal is coming from cricket, so I know pressure is going to be there but at the same time as I mentioned earlier that focusing on your job and how to achieve that job is more important. So, preparations are going very good, everyone looks focused, fitness camps and training camps are going really good so hopefully we will dominate again.

Other sports to follow or watch at the Asian Games

Last time, we had gone to watch football. I watched the Indian men’s football team for the first time. Apart from that, we had gone to watch badminton, so I think to get the opportunity to watch 2-4 more sports or more, I would love to go and watch this time.

Message to fans

Firstly, thank you so much that you have always supported is in our good as well as bad days. And trust me, your support matters a lot to us and keep supporting us the same way. Because whenever we see fans in the stadium, the level of motivation goes one step higher so I think our fans are equally important to us like our training, mental skills. So your support is extremely crucial for us and wherever we play, keep coming, keep watching us, keep cheering for your favourite players, favourite team and these small small things matter a lot. Thank you so much and I hope you keep on supporting us the same way in the future as well.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)