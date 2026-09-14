Harmanpreet Kaur Hilariously Lifts Water Bottle In Celebration After India Refuses Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi | VIDEO

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India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a hilarious moment during the celebrations after the Women in Blue won the Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. With the Indian team skipping the official presentation ceremony, Harman found an unusual replacement for the trophy as her teammates urged her to lift a water bottle during the squad's group photo.

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Harmanpreet Lifts Water Bottle Like Trophy

The Indian players gathered for a team photograph after their memorable Asia Cup triumph, with the squad celebrating together away from the presentation stage. As the cameras captured the moment, Harmanpreet was handed a water bottle and her teammates began egging her on to raise it above her head.

The India captain eventually lifted the bottle like a trophy, prompting laughter and cheers from those around her. The light-hearted celebration quickly became one of the most amusing moments from India's title-winning celebrations in Dubai.

The unusual trophy lift came after India decided not to attend the official presentation ceremony. The decision was linked to the presence of Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who was also serving as Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister.

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India Skip Presentation Ceremony

India's decision not to participate in the ceremony added another layer to the celebrations after their Asia Cup triumph. Rather than collecting the trophy on the presentation stage, the Indian players later came together for their own team celebrations.

Harmanpreet's water-bottle gesture captured the mood of the squad as the players found a humorous way to celebrate their achievement. The India captain's impromptu 'trophy lift' also gave fans a memorable image from the team's Asia Cup-winning night.