 Harmanpreet Kaur Conferred Padma Shri After Leading India To Historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Triumph | VIDEO
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Harmanpreet Kaur Conferred Padma Shri After Leading India To Historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Triumph | VIDEO

Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The honour follows her historic achievement of leading India to its maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in 2025 after defeating South Africa in the final.

ANIUpdated: Monday, May 25, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Conferred Padma Shri After Leading India To Historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Triumph | VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri to Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur at Rashtrapati Bhavan | X - @BCCI

New Delhi, May 25: Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Kaur at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kaur received the Padma Shri following a landmark year for Indian women's cricket. In 2025, she captained India to their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title on home soil, leading the team to a historic victory over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai.

The triumph made her the first Indian captain to lift the Women's World Cup and only the second Indian skipper overall to win a World Cup at home after MS Dhoni.

Kaur’s international record

Kaur has played 164 ODIs for India, scoring 4,541 runs at an average of 37.22, including seven centuries and 24 half-centuries. In T20Is, she has amassed 3,991 runs from 195 matches, featuring one century and 16 fifties.

In the longest format, Kaur has appeared in seven Tests, scoring 230 runs at an average of 23.00, including a half-century.

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'It's A Very Big Moment For Me': Harmanpreet Kaur On Being Honoured With Padma Shri

Other sportspersons honoured

Apart from Kaur, former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Paralympic gold medal-winning high-jumper Praveen Kumar, Indian women's hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, veteran coach Baldev Singh, K Pajanivel and Bhagwandas Raikwar will all receive the Padma Shri.

Vladimir Mestvirishvili will be honoured with the Padma Shri posthumously, while tennis legend Vijay Amritraj is set to receive the Padma Bhushan.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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