Harman Sachdeva, Jamal Hossain Share Lead On Day One Of DP World Players Championship At Classic Golf & Country Club

Jamal Hossain - Round 1 Joint Leader |

Nuh, Haryana, April 21, 2026: Eighteen-year-old Harman Sachdeva and 41-year-old Jamal Hossain carded matching scores of five-under 67 to share a one-shot lead after the opening round of the INR 1 crore DP World Players Championship being played at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana.

Gurgaon’s Sachdeva, playing his first full season on the DP World PGTI, produced a round highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 14th, along with six birdies and three bogeys. He finished strongly with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to join Hossain at the top of the leaderboard.

Hossain, a six-time winner on the tour, returned an error-free 67 featuring five birdies to set the early pace before being joined by the teenager.

A group of four players — Japan’s Taiga Tanaka, Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa S, and the Haryana duo of Rohit Narwal (Karnal) and Asian Games silver medallist Abhinav Lohan (Faridabad) — were tied third at four-under 68, one shot off the lead.

Sachdeva, a recent Qualifying School graduate making his seventh start of the season, highlighted his eagle on the 14th as the key moment of his round.

“On the 14th, it was quite windy and I didn’t strike the tee shot clean — it hit the trees and came back into the fairway,” Sachdeva said. “I still had around 210 yards left but managed to get it to about 30 feet and holed the putt.”

He added, “I stayed patient in the conditions, especially with the wind picking up, and focused on executing my plan. Finishing with three straight birdies was a big boost and puts me in a good position.”

Harman Sachdeva Round 1 Joint Leader |

Hossain, who became the first player to win a DP World PGTI event as an amateur in 2009, was pleased with his control in testing conditions.

“The wind made it challenging, especially on the back nine, but I felt I controlled my game well,” Hossain said. “My driving and putting were solid, and I was able to take my chances when they came.”

He added, “I made a few good mid-range birdies and a long one on the last hole, which was a nice way to finish. Overall, I’m happy with how I handled the conditions.”

DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar was placed tied seventh along with six others at three-under 69.

DP World and PGTI announced a landmark multi-year partnership in January this year, under which the global logistics leader DP World became the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI, India’s premier professional golf tour.

PGTI thanks its Umbrella Partner DP World as well as its Tour Partners Axis Bank, Amul, Campa, Kalyani, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India, for contributing to the growth and promotion of professional golf in India.

About Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI):

The Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognized member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’;. PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour). PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI. The PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri. Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

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