Hardik Pandya's Range Rover Is ON SALE In Mumbai! Indian Cricketer's Luxury SUV Can Be Yours At THIS Price - Check Details |

Mumbai: A luxury SUV previously owned by Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is now up for sale in Mumbai, attracting attention among automobile enthusiasts and cricket fans alike. The vehicle, a white-coloured Range Rover Vogue 4.4 LWB Autobiography, is being sold through a Mumbai-based luxury car dealer, Dynamic Motors, located at Infiniti Mall in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West.

Known for its premium comfort and road presence, the luxury SUV features elegant white exteriors paired with swanky red interiors, giving it a distinctive high-end appearance. The asking price for the vehicle has been listed at Rs 1.35 crore. The car is still owned by the Indian cricketing star, with its registered owner showed as Pandya Hardik Himanshu.

Details Of Pandya's Luxury SUV

According to details shared by the dealer, the SUV is a 2019 model and runs on diesel fuel. The car has reportedly covered around 80,000 kilometres and comes with company service records. It is also registered in Maharashtra and carries comprehensive insurance coverage. One of the major highlights of the luxury SUV is its VVIP registration number '1234,' along with the celebrity ownership associated with Hardik Pandya.

Premium Specs Of Indian Cricketer's SUV

The Range Rover Vogue 4.4 LWB Autobiography is equipped with several premium features, including electronic air suspension, soft-close doors, gesture-controlled tailgate, automatic footsteps and executive-class rear seating. The SUV also offers 24-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massage functions, making it one of the most luxurious offerings in the segment.

The listing of celebrity-owned luxury vehicles often generates major buzz among automobile collectors and fans, especially when linked to high-profile personalities from the sports and entertainment world. Hardik Pandya, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for luxury cars, owns multiple high-end vehicles and this latest sale has now become a talking point on social media among car enthusiasts.