Hardik Pandya Takes Over The Streets Of Bengaluru With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma In ₹12 Crore Ferrari

Hardik Pandya knows how to make an entrance, and Bengaluru got a taste of it this week. The Indian cricketer was spotted cruising through the city with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in an ultra-rare Ferrari 12Cilindri, instantly sending social media into a frenzy. Videos of the couple riding in the stunning supercar have been going viral, with fans lining up on the streets hoping to catch a glimpse of Pandya and his eye-catching new ride.

Inside Hardik Pandya's luxe Ferrari

The luxury car in chat is the Ferrari 12Cilindri, a grand tourer that pays tribute to some of the Italian marque's most iconic creations. Estimated to be worth around ₹12 crore, the supercar blends classic Ferrari DNA with cutting-edge engineering.

Designed as a modern interpretation of Ferrari's legendary front-engine sports cars, the 12Cilindri features a long sculpted bonnet, sleek coupe proportions, and aggressive aerodynamic styling. Its bold design has already made it one of the most desirable performance cars in the world.

What truly sets the Ferrari apart is what's hidden beneath its bonnet. At a time when much of the automotive world is embracing hybrid and electric technology, Ferrari has chosen to celebrate the traditional naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The 12Cilindri is powered by a massive 6.5-litre V12 motor that delivers exhilarating performance while preserving the unmistakable soundtrack that Ferrari enthusiasts adore. Built for both speed and long-distance comfort, the car combines supercar performance with grand touring luxury.

Its lightning-fast acceleration and precision handling place it among the most impressive road cars currently available.