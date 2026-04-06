Hardik Pandya's Ex-Girlfriend Natasa Stankovic Visits His Family In Vadodara; Shares Insta Story | X

Vadodara, April 5: Natasa Stankovic on Sunday shared a social media after she paid a visit to her ex-boyfriend and Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's family in Vadodara. Natasa shared the pics of her visit on social media, triggering of the couple being still together online. She shared the photos on social media in which it can be seen spending time with Hardik's mother, grandmother, sister and brother and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Krunal Pandya.

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Post Viral On Social Media

The internet users shared Natasa's post widely on social media, claiming that they might be still together. While others are praising Natasa for the strong bond she shares with her ex's family members.

A user shared the pic on social media and said, "No one shows this side of the Pandya family the way Hardik Pandya’s family cares for Natasa Stankovic. Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya’s mother, grandmother, and sister."

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Seen With Mother, Grandmother and Sister

Natasa was seen posing with Hardik Pandya’s mother, grandmother and sister during the visit. The pictures showed happy and relaxed moments, highlighting the strong bond she continues to share with the family.

Warm and Caring Family Side

The visit gave fans a glimpse of the caring side of the Pandya family. Despite changes in personal relationships, the family’s warmth towards Natasa was clearly visible in the photos.

Social Media Reacts

The internet users sparked speculations of them dating in secret after the post surfaced on social media. A user said, "Reunion loading....." Another user asked Grok if they are still together. The user asked Grok, "@grok is still natasha stankovic and hardik pandya is in secret relationship??"

Several users also said that such moments show a different and emotional side of Natasa.