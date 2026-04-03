'Darkness Has Not Overcome...': Natasa Stankovic Shares Challenging Fitness & Diet Routine

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 03, 2026
Cricketer Hardik Pandya's ex-wife and Serbian dancer, Natasa Stankovic has recently uploaded inside moments from her intense workout and diet routine.
The 34-year-old dancer is known for serving fitness goals and instaworthy looks.
In the series of pictures and videos she posted, she can be seen doing intense leg extension workout manually.
While in another picture she gave a sneak peek into her routine protein intake which includes chopped banana & fresh pieces of coconut.
Natasa also added a quote which read, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."
In another moment, Natasa shared a relaxed moment in which her dog and son Agastya can be seen napping on the couch, near thier mamma.
While, Natasa continue to inspire her fans and followers to priorotise fitness, her regular photodumps serve as treat on the Instagram feed.