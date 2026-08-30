Hardik Pandya Turns Heads At BCCI Centre Of Excellence With His ₹12-Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri; Watch Viral VIDEO

Bengaluru, August 30: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again captured the attention on the internet, not just for his training grind, but for his signature style and swagger.
In a viral clip from Bengaluru, Pandya was spotted concluding a practice session at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and walking toward his latest prized possession, which is a sleek, sky-blue Ferrari 12Cilindri.
The Viral Moment
The Fan-Boy Click: Before heading to the driver's seat, Hardik stopped in his tracks, pulled out his phone and snapped a photo of his own supercar parked on the driveway, admiring it much like any passionate car enthusiast.
The Confident Stride: Accompanied by members of his entourage, Pandya strolled casually across the tarmac in his training gear and slides, showcasing the relaxed confidence fans often associate with him.
The Grand Exit: After capturing the shot, he walked over to the Italian V12 machine to wrap up his day and head home.
The Supercar in Focus
Model: Ferrari 12Cilindri
Estimated Value: Around ₹12 Crore
Key Feature
Naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine blending classic grand-tourer styling with modern aerodynamic performance.
Social media users quickly celebrated the moment, pointing out that despite achieving elite athletic success, Pandya still takes a second to appreciate the fruits of his hard work with unmistakable flair.