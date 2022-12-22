e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav likely to receive Grade A central contracts from BCCI

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav likely to receive Grade A central contracts from BCCI

Hardik and Suryakumar are currently in Group C of the contracts.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav |
Follow us on

Mumbai: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are likely to gain promotion to Grade A of the 2022-23 BCCI central contracts, as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The sources told ANI, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to gain promotion to Grade A of the 2022-23 BCCI central contracts. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha are likely to be removed from the BCCI Central Contract list.

Hardik and Suryakumar are currently in Group C of the contracts.

Read Also
IND vs SL: Hardik Pandya likely to captain India in Sri Lanka T20Is
article-image

Suryakumar has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he aggregated 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is also the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

Read Also
ICC rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot in T20 batting list
article-image

Hardik Pandya is also having a great 2022. In 27 matches and 25 innings this year, he has scored 607 runs at an average of 33.72, with three half-centuries and the best individual score of 71*. He has also taken 20 wickets this year in the 20-over format. Also in 3 ODIs this year, he has scored 100 runs in two innings, with the best score of 71*. He has also taken six wickets in the 50-over format this year.

Talking about Ishant Sharma, the speedster has not played an international match for India since November 2021.

Inconsistent Rahane

Rahane has not played international cricket since January this year. He played only two Tests this year, scoring 68 runs at an average of 17.00, with one fifty. In 2021, he had scored 479 runs in 13 matches with two fifties at an average of 20.82. His inconsistent performances have kept him away from the team for a long while.

Saha has also not represented Team India since December 2021, when he played a Test match against New Zealand. Currently, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are in the Grade A+ contract, which is the highest level of contract.

Read Also
Watch: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and others party along Badshah, their Kala Chashma dance goes viral...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Central Bank of Argentina proposes to have Messi's face on thousand-peso currency note

Central Bank of Argentina proposes to have Messi's face on thousand-peso currency note

'Dear red ball...': Jaydev Unadkat's old heartwarming tweet goes viral after left-arm pacer returns...

'Dear red ball...': Jaydev Unadkat's old heartwarming tweet goes viral after left-arm pacer returns...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat creates unique record, becomes first Indian cricketer to miss...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat creates unique record, becomes first Indian cricketer to miss...

'Sheer politics': Netizens fume after India drop Kuldeep Yadav for IND vs BAN 2nd Test

'Sheer politics': Netizens fume after India drop Kuldeep Yadav for IND vs BAN 2nd Test

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar calls Kuldeep Yadav's omission 'unbelievable'

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar calls Kuldeep Yadav's omission 'unbelievable'