Hardik Pandya Poses With BSF Jawans In Viral Photo Amid Injury, IPL Trade Rumours

Hardik sporting his new bald look can be smiling as the Border Security Force (BSF) line up for pictures alongside him | X

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is once again grabbing attention on social media, this time after a picture of him posing with several Border Security Force (BSF) jawans went viral. Pandya can be seen sporting a completely bald look while smiling for the cameras alongside the personnel. The picture has quickly caught the attention of fans, with many reacting to the cricketer’s striking new appearance.

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Cricketer shares a moment with BSF

In the viral photograph, Pandya appears relaxed and cheerful as BSF personnel line up alongside him for the group picture. His new look, which is noticeably different from his usual hairstyle, became one of the biggest talking points surrounding the photograph. The image also offered fans a glimpse of Pandya away from the cricket field as he spent time with the security personnel.

Pandya has been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2026, with injuries keeping him away from competitive cricket. His fitness has remained a major talking point as fans continue to await his return to the field. The Mumbai Indians star has since moved to Bengaluru and has been training at the BCCI's CoE in a bid to be fit and ready for the upcoming assignments.

Trade rumours add to the buzz

Pandya’s name was also at the centre of trade-related speculation following the IPL season, adding another layer to the attention surrounding him. The all-rounder who has been MI captain for three seasons, reportedly told the franchise that he wanted to leave. CSK and KKR have long been rumoured with interest but no move has materialised yet.