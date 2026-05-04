Hardik Pandya Misses MI Clash Due To Illness Or Dropped? Suryakumar Kumar Takes Over Captaincy | File Pic

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav flipped the coin as regular skipper Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya was missing from the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The speculations were rife that he has been dropped after string of losses under his captaincy this season.

"He Is Not Well Tonight" – Suryakumar

However, Suryakumar who has been himself struggling this season after a bumper last season, conveyed the message that Hardik was ‘unwell’. “He is not well tonight, so I’m just going into his shoes,” Yadav said at the toss against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Pandya’s performances with the bat and ball have been ordinary this season and his leadership this season also has been questioned. Prior to the LSG game, Mumbai Indians lost seven of the nine matches and has been one of the worst seasons for the five-time champions so far.

Appointed Skipper in 2024 Replacing Rohit Sharma

Pandya was appointed skipper in 2024 replacing senior player Rohit Sharma who won five trophies as skipper. He had won one trophy as Gujarat Giants skipper during his brief stint there. Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table for the first time in 2024.

However, management showed faith in Hardik in 2025 and MI finished in the last four in the league stages and were knocked out by Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2, last season.

Hardik being benched when MI are standing at the exit door, is seen as a stringent message to Hardik ahead of the next season.

Meanwhile, Rohit came back after missing a few games due to hamstring injury and all-rounder Corbin Bosch came in place of erring Trent Boult. LSG gave a debut to Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

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