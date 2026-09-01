Hardik Pandya's India Return Delayed Again After Fresh Leg Setback During Rehabilitation In Bengaluru

Hardik Pandya has reportedly suffered a fresh leg setback during rehabilitation. | Credits: Twitter

Bengaluru, September 1: Indian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian squad has been delayed again after the all-rounder reportedly suffered a fresh leg setback during his rehabilitation in Bengaluru. Hardik's name was missing from the squad announced for the Afghanistan series on Tuesday.

There are reports that Pandya was working towards regaining full fitness and making himself available for India's upcoming T20I assignments. However, the latest setback has ruled him out of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi.

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The development is another blow for Pandya, who has been working his way back to full fitness and will now have to wait for another opportunity to return to the Indian team.

Pandya's absence means India will enter the Afghanistan series without one of their key all-rounders. The team has instead retained Axar Patel and Shivam Dube among its all-rounder options.

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The Afghanistan series will be played in Delhi and the three T20Is are scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17.

Pandya's latest setback comes at a time when India are also managing the fitness of several other players. Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have been picked for the series subject to fitness clearance.

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The focus will now be on Pandya's recovery and when he can return to competitive cricket. There is no confirmation yet on the exact timeline for his comeback.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*