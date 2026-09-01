Jasprit Bumrah Returns As Krunal Pandya Snubbed, Axar Patel Retained In India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is; Check Full List

Krunal Pandya has missed out on an India comeback, with Axar Patel retained for the Afghanistan T20I series. | Image: BCCI/X

The Indian Cricket Team's The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday with few interesting additions for the home series.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star all-rounder Krunal Pandya has missed out on an India comeback after Axar Patel was retained in the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. There were speculations that the Selection Committee might go for Krunal Pandya, however, the social media buzz has ended after the announcement of the squad.

Shreyas Iyer will captain India, while Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain for the series starting September 13 in Delhi. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been added to the squad and Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah makes comeback to the side.

Jasprit Bumrah Returns

One of the biggest positives from the squad is the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah. The senior fast bowler has been picked for the series, although his selection is subject to fitness clearance.

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India have also included Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana, with all three marked as subject to fitness clearance.

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh are the other members of the squad.

The three T20Is will be played in Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17.

Read Also India vs Afghanistan T20Is Likely To Be Rescheduled Due To Ganesh Chaturthi Clash

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*