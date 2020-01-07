Hardik Pandya celebrates Christmas with fiancée Natasa Stankovic’s family

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who announced his engagement to TV actress, model and dancer Natasa Stankovic on New Year’s Day, was spotted going out on a dinner outing with Natasa and her parents at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night ahead of the eve of Orthodox Christmas celebrated on 7th January.
The photos of Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovic and her family were shared on Instagram. Later, she also posted an adorable selfie with her fiancé in one of her Instagram stories. Natasha also wished everyone from her Instagram account “Happy Orthodox Christmas” and wrote, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand.”
Pandya's engagement to Stankovic was the first headline of 2020. As the world celebrated a New Year, Hardik took to his Instagram to make the jaw-dropping revelation of his engagement to the Serbian model.
The pair had been spotted together on various occasions having the time of their lives. Pandya has also introduced Stankovic to his family. Recently, on Pandya's birthday, the former Nach Baliye contestant took to social media to wish him, writing a long, sweet message for the cricket sensation.
