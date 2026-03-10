Hardik Pandya Arrives In Mumbai With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Post ICC T20 World Cup Triumph | VIDEO | X | ANI

Mumbai, March 10: Indian all-rounder arrived in Mumbai after the historic ICC T20 World Cup 2026 victory in Ahmedabad on March 8. Hardik Pandya arrived at the Mumbai airport with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Hardik Pandya has been abuzz on social media for his public display of affection towards his girlfriend during the entire tournament. He was spotted traveling with his girlfriend and also celebrating while dancing in the stadium with her.

Credits Girlfriend For Victory

Hardik Pandya also gave the credit for his performance and Team India's victory to his girlfriend. He said, "Ever since Mahieka came into my life, it has always been a win for me. I have 10 more years left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC titles with Mahieka."

Hardik left the airport amid tight security and a sea of fans at the airport. He left along with his girlfriend in his car while he himself was driving it.

Hardik Pandya's Performance In ICC T20 WC26

Hardik Pandya displayed a standout performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. His all-round performance helped Team India to secure their historic third T20 World Cup title which is also their second in a row. He was also named in the ICC Team of the Tournament for his consistent performance and important contribution to the team throughout the tournament.

Tournament Statistics

Hardik Pandya played in all the nine matches during the tournament and proved himself as one of the most effective all-rounders in the tournament.

Hardik's Stats

Batting: 217 runs at a strike rate of 160.74

Bowling: 9 wickets with an economy rate of 8.82

Half-Centuries: 2