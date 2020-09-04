Harbhanaj spins web around CSK

Mumbai

Harbhajan Singh becomes the second senior-most player to pull out as a player of the Chennai Super Kings after Suresh Raina for the forth coming Indian Premier League (IPL) which is to start from September 19 in UAE. Is this a jolt to champion side CSK?

While Raina cited personnel reason, the Turbanator is likely to join the team of commentators for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

Bhaji is making news of him being out off the playing arena with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced campaigner for commentary duties.

According to Star India official, they will finalise the panel of commentators and with confirmation coming in on Thursday.

The official went to says, "We came to know yesterday that Harbhajan is not going to play this season and we are definitely keen to rope him in for commentary duties during the IPL season".

The 40-year-old, who has been a part of CSK during the past two seasons is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE.

"I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," said Harbhajan, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 2 crore this season.

"When I told the CSK management about my decision, they were very supportive and I can't thank them enough for that," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets and is only third behind Lasith Malinga (170) and Amit Mishra (157).

This has left the MS Dhoni-led side with three front-line spinners, leg-spinner Imran Tahir, left-armer Mitchell Santner and seasoned leg break bowler Piyush Chawla.