Harbhajan Singh Says India Should Have Fought Till The Last Ball In Wellington Test | X - sumitmajhi123

Mumbai: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh described India's decision to settle for a draw against New Zealand in the opening Test in Wellington with around 15 overs remaining as a smart one, but admitted he would have preferred the team to fight till the last ball in pursuit of a victory.

With India's prospects of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final becoming increasingly difficult, the decision to agree to a stalemate despite securing a first-innings lead has generated considerable debate.

Harbhajan Reflects On India's Decision

Harbhajan felt India could have explored the possibility of forcing a result, given the unpredictable nature of Test cricket.

VIDEO | Mumbai: "Would have bowled another 15 overs," says former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on the India-New Zealand Test draw.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/E9RM5tJ2pw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2026

“There were 15 overs. Yes, you could have tried. You never know. Things move very fast in cricket. But somewhere down the line, you have to be honest with yourself as a captain and as a management about whether, on that pitch and in that scenario, it was the right decision. I think it was a very smart decision,” Harbhajan said on the sidelines of the HSBC Golf League event on Tuesday.

“But if I was part of the management, I would have liked to bowl another 15 overs and give it a try. You never know.”

Harbhajan Highlights Anil Kumble's Fighting Spirit

The former India spinner recalled an instance involving former Australia captain Michael Clarke in Sydney to underline how quickly the fortunes of a team could change even when a match appeared to be heading towards a draw.

Harbhajan also cited former India captain Anil Kumble's fighting spirit as an example of the attitude players should adopt, irrespective of the circumstances.

“Cricket is a very funny game. Anything can happen. I have always been a fan of Anil bhai. His attitude was that you have to fight till the last ball. Whether you are bowling, batting or in the field, you have to fight till the last ball.

“There are 90 balls. You should try those 90 balls. You never know. Maybe you will get the result,” he added.

Wellington Pitch And Bowling Challenges

On the nature of the Wellington surface, which became increasingly favourable for batting after the opening day, Harbhajan said such pitches were not uncommon in New Zealand and Australia.

He recalled Gautam Gambhir's marathon batting effort in Napier and explained how the disappearance of moisture from the surface could make life difficult for bowlers.

“I thought the pitch was dry and it became very flat. But this is not the first time. Earlier in Napier, we saw Gautam Gambhir batting for two days. Pitches in New Zealand or Australia become like this sometimes. When all the moisture dries up, they behave like this,” he said.

Harbhajan Backs India's Young Bowlers

Harbhajan also cautioned against singling out individual bowlers for India's inability to force a victory, stressing that young players needed time to develop and learn from challenging overseas assignments.

“It's very easy for us to pinpoint an individual and say that he could have done this or that. He tried his best. He is young and he is learning. The more he plays, the more he will learn about these situations.”

He emphasised that bowlers needed to adapt to the prevailing conditions rather than expect assistance from the surface.

Asked whether the presence of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj could have made a difference, Harbhajan refused to speculate, maintaining that it was impossible to predict what might have happened had the team fielded a different combination.

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Harbhajan Urges Patience With Team India

While acknowledging India's recent inability to close out Test matches despite playing well, Harbhajan urged critics to exercise patience with the team, pointing to its performances in England and the demands of continuous international cricket.

“We are playing well, but we are not able to close out matches. That will happen. Have some patience with the team. Give them a break. They need to breathe. They are on the road continuously. I am sure they will get the right results for Team India,” he said.

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