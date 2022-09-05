Happy Teachers' Day: Sourav Ganguly wishes former India coaches Greg Chappell, Gary Kirsten; watch

Sourav Ganguly |

Former India captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly paid tribute to his coaches, including Greg Chappell and Gary Kirsten on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, September 5.

Ganguly worked under several established coaches during his 16-year-long journey in international cricket.

While the former India opener and ex-Australian captain Chappell—who was the coach then—began on a good note, their relationship soon turned sour even as his form came under the scanner. In 2005, Ganguly was not removed only as captain but was also dropped from the ODI side. In January 2006, Ganguly was also dropped from the Test side.

However, Ganguly made a comeback to the Test side in December 2006 and the ODI side just before the World Cup in 2007.

"After the World Cup, we got a new coach. We discussed quite a few names but we zeroed in on Greg Chappel from Australia. The 2007 World Cup was very important for us because in 2003, despite getting so close, we were not able to win the World Cup final. Not just me, the entire team was looking for another opportunity to fulfill our dreams. We got another opportunity to lift the trophy, but by that time, I had given up captaincy. However, I wanted to play well for my team and I wanted to give it my all," Ganguly said in a video tribute on Classplus YouTube.

"Then I came back, it was Sourav's time to become Dada again. As a result, in 2007, I scored big runs against Pakistan - 239, it was a very good series. I came home as a better, stronger player. I told myself I still had it in me to play for the team and take the team forward," he added.

"I thought I won't quit and give them answers with the bat."

Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008, finishing as one of the most successful captains and batters to have played for India. The former skipper went on to become the BCCI president in 2019 and has been at the helm of Indian cricket ever since.