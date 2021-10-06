Happy birthday Zaheer Khan: Here's a look at the paceman's achievements

Zaheer Khan is arguably one of the greatest bowlers to have played for team India. The left-arm fast-medium bowler was best known for his reverse swing technique. Despite sustaining several injuries in his 14-year long career, he remains one of the most successful Indian pace bowlers in Test cricket.

On his 43rd birthday let's take a look at some of his magnificient achievements in the game

Fourth highest wicket-taker in 2003 ODI World Cup

Zaheer was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the 2003 ODI World Cup taking 18 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20 runs per wicket.

Player of the series against England

Zaheer was nominated player of the series in India’s victory against England in 2007.

Named in the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack in 2008

In 2008, Zaheer was named one of the 'Five Cricketers of the Year' in the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. The honour is bestowed on cricketers for their "influence on the previous English season."

Once held the world record for highest Test score by a No.11

Zaheer held the world record for the highest score in Test cricket by a number 11 after he scored 75 runs against Bangladesh in 2011 until it was broken by Tino Best in 2012.

Conferred with Arjuna award in 2011

Zaheer was instrumental in India’s ODI world cup victory in the year 2011 taking 21 wickets in just 9 games. He finished as the joint highest wicket-taker along with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi. He was conferred with the Arjuna Award in the same year in recognition of his contribution to the sport.

First bowler to bowl a 'Knuckle ball'

Zaheer introduced the 'knuckle ball' in the 2011 World Cup and used it to gain crucial wickets in the tournament including that of Michael Hussey in the Quarter final against Australia.

Record of dismissing left-handed batsmen

Zaheer has a record of dismissing left-handed batsmen. He has dismissed batting greats such as Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya and Matthew Hayden, over 10 times each in international cricket.

Conferred with Padma Shri in 2020

He was conferred with the Padma Shri - the fourth-highest civilian honour in India, in the year 2020 for his contributions to the game.

610 International wickets

The cricketer has 610 international wickets to his credit. This comprises of 311 in test matches, 282 in One Day Internationals and 17 in T20 Internationals.

