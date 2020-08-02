Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: A look at the Indian football team skipper's career stats

The Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri will turn 36 on Monday, August 3.
Chhetri, on Saturday, was voted the favourite player of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 by the fans.
Chhetri edged out Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan in the final by a 51-49 percent of votes in a fan poll conducted by the AFC.
"19 days, 561,856 votes The #AsianCup2019 favourite player has been decided. Congratulations Sunil Chhetri!" said the AFC in its tweet announcing the result.
The 35-year-old Indian captain scored twice during the group stage of the Asian Cup in the beginning of last year. Both goals came in their 4-1 drubbing of Thailand in the opening match.
India came close to securing a Round of 16 spot but conceded late goals in their last two matches against hosts UAE and Bahrain to bow out in the group stage.
The poll was conducted by AFC on its official Instagram handle.
With 72 goals and 115 appearances, Chhetri is India's all-time highest scorer and the most-capped player.
Chhteri, who was earlier named an Asian Icon by the AFC on his 34th birthday, is the second highest international scorer among active footballers, behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi.
On the note of his upcoming birthday, let's take a look at his career stats;
