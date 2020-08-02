Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: A look at the Indian football team skipper's career stats

The Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri will turn 36 on Monday, August 3.

Chhetri, on Saturday, was voted the favourite player of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 by the fans.

Chhetri edged out Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan in the final by a 51-49 percent of votes in a fan poll conducted by the AFC.

"19 days, 561,856 votes The #AsianCup2019 favourite player has been decided. Congratulations Sunil Chhetri!" said the AFC in its tweet announcing the result.