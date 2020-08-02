Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: How the footballer met his 'biggest fan', his wife

But at the time Chhetri had not known that he was texting his coach's daughter. Discovering that she was "really sweet and kind on text", the two had decided to meet up. It was then that the footballer realised that she was a tad bit younger than him.

"I told her, ‘You’re a kid, go study’ and walked off. But for some reason, we didn’t stop casually texting each other," he said.

Even then however, he did not know of Sonam's connection to his coach. It was only two months later when he was fixing his coach's phone after it had stopped working that he came across her number and recognised it. As he told Humans of Bombay, he was "livid".

"I immediately called her up told her that if the coach would find out that I was chatting with his daughter he would end my career! I vowed to cut all ties from her. She apologised for not telling the truth, but I wouldn’t have any of it. A couple of months passed by, and I just couldn’t get her out of my mind. I really enjoyed having her around. So I texted her and we started talking again," he said.

It was not easy for them. They had kept their bond under wraps and had to be careful when meeting. With Chhetri's career taking off he was also compelled to travel a fair amount. He recalls how he used to buy two movie tickets and keep one at the counter for Sonam when she entered 10 minutes later.

In a recent social media post he called Sonam the "love of my life, a friend, critic and my guide". Sonam, in an Instagram post, had more to say, "Right from the beginning, we wanted to help each other to be better human beings, and better versions of ourselves. We came with our flaws, but we wanted to work on them. This is a process that takes place even today. Every single time distance threatened to weaken our bond, we found more patience, calm and trust," she writes.