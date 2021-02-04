Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 best performances by the G.O.A.T

Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro was born in Funchal, Portugal on 5th of February 1985. The superstar of football has had an illustrious career for various teams and is still going as strong as ever.
Representing Portugal, Ronaldo has played a major role in bringing home 2016 UEFA European Championship and 2019 UEFA National League. He began his professional career with Sporting CP before moving to the world renowned club Manchester United in 2003.
He was absolutely unstoppable right from the very season he played for Manchester United. He guided the team to three successive Premier League titles, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup title.
The man has inspired billions across the globe. Here are the top 5 performances by Cristiano Ronaldo-
Juventus vs Real Madrid (2017)
In the Champions League Final, Ronaldo stepped up right when it was needed. He scored twice in the game and guided Real Madrid to the title win. As far as personal milestones are concerned, Ronaldo scored his 600th career goal in this match.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2012)
Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were up against each other and it was impossible to even blink while the two champions were up against each other in the El-Classico. The game ended at 2-2 and both the stars scored for their teams.
Juventus vs Real Madrid (2018)
Ronaldo is just too hard to stop when he is in the right mood and he forces even the opposition fans to stand up and applaud the star. Ronaldo scored twice and sealed the win for his side.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (2017)
Cristiano was absolutely sensational against Bayern Munich in the 2017 Champions League Quarter Final. The Madrid fans were getting nervous as the game headed into extra time. But then Ronaldo went berserk. He scored twice in the extra time and confirmed Real Madrid a place in the semis.
Sweden vs Portugal (2013)
To qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Portugal had to get past Sweden in the qualifying play-offs. Ronaldo was magical throughout the game as he completed a hat-trick to get his team over the finish line. Ronaldo became Portugal's all-time leading goal scorer after his heroics in this game.