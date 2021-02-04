Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 best performances by the G.O.A.T

Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro was born in Funchal, Portugal on 5th of February 1985. The superstar of football has had an illustrious career for various teams and is still going as strong as ever.

Representing Portugal, Ronaldo has played a major role in bringing home 2016 UEFA European Championship and 2019 UEFA National League. He began his professional career with Sporting CP before moving to the world renowned club Manchester United in 2003.

He was absolutely unstoppable right from the very season he played for Manchester United. He guided the team to three successive Premier League titles, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup title.

The man has inspired billions across the globe. Here are the top 5 performances by Cristiano Ronaldo-

Juventus vs Real Madrid (2017)

In the Champions League Final, Ronaldo stepped up right when it was needed. He scored twice in the game and guided Real Madrid to the title win. As far as personal milestones are concerned, Ronaldo scored his 600th career goal in this match.