'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya. |

With Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turning 31 on October 11 (Friday), his brother Krunal wrote a heartwarming birthday wish on his official Instagram handle. Taking to the social media platform, the spin-bowling all-rounder penned a lengthy caption, claiming how proud he is of him and urged the star cricketer to keep raising the bar.

Hardik, who was trolled and criticised relentlessly in IPL 2024 during his captaincy stint for the Mumbai Indians, earned as much respect after ushering India to the T20 World Cup title. The swashbuckling all-rounder had defended 16 off the final over in the tournament-decider against South Africa as the Men in Blue eventually won by seven runs.

Taking to Instagram, Krunal wrote:

"Happy birthday my bachhu. I wish you everything that you desire in life

I am so proud of what you have been able to achieve in life in such a short span. And the most important things is how you have evolved as a human being which has always been the utmost priority. You are a top man

And a darling to me and the family. Keep raising the bar, keep inspiring everyone with your actions like you always do. Happy birthday once again I love you so much."

Hardik Pandya has been in fiery form in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, Pandya has been in excellent form during the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh at home. He bagged figures of 4-0-26-1 in the first T20I in Gwalior and followed it up with an unbeaten 39, laced with some eye-catching shots to fashion a successful run-chase for India.

Although he didn't bowl in the 2nd T20I, Pandya belted a 19-ball 32 in the fixture and took an outstanding catch to send Rishad Hossain packing.