 'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video

'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video

Taking to the social media platform, the spin-bowling all-rounder penned a lengthy caption for his brother.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya. |

With Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turning 31 on October 11 (Friday), his brother Krunal wrote a heartwarming birthday wish on his official Instagram handle. Taking to the social media platform, the spin-bowling all-rounder penned a lengthy caption, claiming how proud he is of him and urged the star cricketer to keep raising the bar.

Read Also
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Plays 'No-Look' Upper Cut For Four To Leave Fans In Awe During IND vs BAN 1st...
article-image

Hardik, who was trolled and criticised relentlessly in IPL 2024 during his captaincy stint for the Mumbai Indians, earned as much respect after ushering India to the T20 World Cup title. The swashbuckling all-rounder had defended 16 off the final over in the tournament-decider against South Africa as the Men in Blue eventually won by seven runs.

Taking to Instagram, Krunal wrote:

"Happy birthday my bachhu. I wish you everything that you desire in life
I am so proud of what you have been able to achieve in life in such a short span. And the most important things is how you have evolved as a human being which has always been the utmost priority. You are a top man
And a darling to me and the family. Keep raising the bar, keep inspiring everyone with your actions like you always do. Happy birthday once again I love you so much."

FPJ Shorts
Citizens Petition Govt Of India, Maharashtra To Name Upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport After Legendary Industrialist Ratan Tata
Citizens Petition Govt Of India, Maharashtra To Name Upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport After Legendary Industrialist Ratan Tata
Maharashtra: Jain Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decision To Declare Cow As 'Rajyamata', Applauds Initiatives For Upliftment Of The Community
Maharashtra: Jain Organisations Welcome State Govt's Decision To Declare Cow As 'Rajyamata', Applauds Initiatives For Upliftment Of The Community
'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video
'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31; Video
Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On Churchgate-Andheri Route
Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On Churchgate-Andheri Route

Hardik Pandya has been in fiery form in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, Pandya has been in excellent form during the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh at home. He bagged figures of 4-0-26-1 in the first T20I in Gwalior and followed it up with an unbeaten 39, laced with some eye-catching shots to fashion a successful run-chase for India.

Although he didn't bowl in the 2nd T20I, Pandya belted a 19-ball 32 in the fixture and took an outstanding catch to send Rishad Hossain packing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31;...

'Happy Birthday Bachhu': Krunal Pandya Pens Heartwarming Message For Hardik As Latter Turns 31;...

Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As...

Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As...

Hyderabad: Indian Speedster Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP At Telangana DGP Office

Hyderabad: Indian Speedster Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP At Telangana DGP Office

PCB Revamps Selection Panel Again, Retired Umpire Aleem Dar Announced As Notable Inclusion

PCB Revamps Selection Panel Again, Retired Umpire Aleem Dar Announced As Notable Inclusion

'He'll Baby Sit Your Kids': Rishabh Pant Greeted By Fans As They Recreate Iconic Song During Meet...

'He'll Baby Sit Your Kids': Rishabh Pant Greeted By Fans As They Recreate Iconic Song During Meet...