'Hang Up My Boots': Root Announces Retirement After 14-Year Professional Career, Shares Emotional Post | Instagram

Root has announced his retirement from professional cricket after 14 years in the game. However, it is not the England star batsman and captain Joe Root who has announced retirement, but it is his younger brother Billy Root who has announced the retirement from professional cricket. Billy Root also shared an emotional post announcing his retirement on his Instagram account.

The 34-year-old star shared the news on social media and said, he felt that the time had come to "hang up my boots" and move on to the next chapter of his life.

Root has spent the last seven years of his career with Glamorgan after beginning it with Nottinghamshire. He has been part of four trophy-winning campaigns during his career and won two One-Day Cup titles with Glamorgan. The Welsh county also confirmed that Root will retire at the end of the 2026 season after nearly 5,000 runs for the club.

Root thanked his teammates, coaches, staff and supporters for standing by him through the highs and lows of his career in his retirement message. He also thanked his wife and family for their support and the sacrifices they made during his playing days.

Root said he would not change anything about his 14-year journey and was grateful for the chance to turn his childhood love for cricket into a career.

Billy and Joe Root shared a long cricketing connection. The brothers played together at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club as youngsters. Billy also had a small connection with England cricket when he acted as the 12th man during a Test at Lord's in 2013 while playing for the MCC Young Cricketers.

Billy Root's retirement marks the end of a career in which he represented Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan and built his own identity in county cricket. While his elder brother Joe went on to become one of England's leading international batsman, Billy carved out a successful professional career of his own across 14 years.