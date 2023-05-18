'Had to swallow poison': Pep Guardiola admits treble now a possibility, recalls bitter loss to Madrid last season and how it fired him

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola considers his team's performance in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid to be the best in his illustrious career. Guardiola, who has won the tournament twice with Barcelona, places this latest victory above his previous triumphs over Manchester United in the 2009 and 2011 finals, as well as his team's success against Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid in the 2011 semi-finals.

Biggest win of my career

"The highest, considering the opponent," Guardiola said when asked in the post-match press conference how the rampant 4-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's side compared to his greatest victories. "The standard was really, really good."

Sweet revenge

Guardiola, spoke about the painful loss to Real Madrid in last year's Champions League semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, stating that it made him more determined to beat them this time around.

"I had the feeling we had the mix of calm and tension to play these types of games. It was so tough last season losing the way we lost. We had to swallow poison. When we got Madrid in the draw I said 'I want it'."

On the cusp of eternal glory

In addition to securing their place in the Champions League final next month in Istanbul, which is their second appearance in three years, City is on the brink of achieving a treble. They could clinch the Premier League title against Chelsea on Sunday or before that, and they will also play against Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Guardiola, who had previously avoided discussing the treble, seems more willing to entertain the idea now. He said, "Let me win the first two. The Premier League we are close. We play against our neighbours and an Italian team in the finals. We are there, and the players can think about it and visualise it. They have the feeling, and we are three games away."