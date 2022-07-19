'Had I been part of Team India...': Sreesanth on missing out on helping Virat Kohli win a World Cup as captain

S Sreesanth |

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth recently said that had he been part of the Virat Kohli-led team, India would have won the World Cup.

Kohli captained India in two ICC events—2019 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup.

India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals by 18 runs in 2019 and were eliminated in the group stage during the 2021 tournament.

"If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup," Sreesanth said in an interview with CricChat.

All for Sachin Tendulkar

The former pacer also recalled standing with an emotional Sachin Tendulkar after India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, and said: "We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar."

He also claimed that whoever he has mentored—including Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby—are doing well in the sport.

Visualisation important

Explaining how he mastered the trick of bowling yorkers, Sreesanth said: "It is important to visualise while playing and small regions do not make any difference. Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw yorkers with tennis balls. If you ask (Jasprit) Bumrah, he’ll say that it is easy too."