Habitat For Humanity India Charity Golf Tournament In Mumbai Raises Funds To Build Safe Homes For 43 Tribal Families In Palghar | Representational Image

Mumbai: Eighty-eight leaders from business, sports, and philanthropy teed off at Mumbai’s Willingdon Sports Club on November 13 for the seventh edition of Habitat for Humanity India’s annual Charity golf tournament. Supported by the Aditya Birla Group, the event aimed to raise awareness and funds to construct safe, permanent homes for 43 tribal families in Modgaon village, located in the Dahanu block of Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

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The real-world impact of the initiative was brought to life by special guests Roshni and her husband, Ranjit Mor. In July 2026, the couple moved into a newly constructed home in Palghar funded by proceeds from the tournament’s 2025 edition. Addressing attendees at the post-tournament award ceremony, Roshni recalled how annual monsoon rains previously destroyed their makeshift hut. "Today, our home has strong walls and my family finally feels settled," she said. "Thank you for helping us build a home we had only dreamt of."

On the greens, corporate stalwarts including Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala, Skydance South Asia Managing Director Arjun Nohwar, and Navnit Group CEO John Wilcox played alongside former Indian cricketers Ajit Agarkar and S. Badrinath.

Reflecting on the event, Agarkar noted that sport is at its best when it gives back, adding that a secure home provides families with dignity and the stability to plan ahead.

The evening award ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Mrs. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson of Habitat India’s IndiaBUILDS Advisory Committee, and Guest of Honour Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of Hiranandani Group of Companies, alongside Sheila Kripalani, Piloo Tata, and Viren Rasquinha. Highlighting the Aditya Birla Group’s 25-year partnership with the nonprofit, Mrs. Birla emphasized that building a nation begins with giving every family the opportunity to build a better life through safe shelter. Dr. Hiranandani echoed the sentiment, urging business leaders and philanthropists to champion universal access to decent housing.

Launched in 2018 following Habitat for Humanity’s partnership with the Asian Tour, the annual tournament has already helped 428 families improve their living conditions through housing and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services, according to Habitat India National Director Anand Kumar Bolimera.