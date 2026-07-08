'Haath Nahi Chorna Saath Nahi Chorna': Suryakumar Used 'Dhoom 3' Dialogue As Slogan Throughout World Cup, Reveals Axar Patel | VIDEO | X | YouTube

Mumbai, July 8: Former India captain Suryakumar Yadav used a dialogue from the film "Dhoom 3" throughout the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to motivate his teammates, India all-rounder Axar Patel revealed in an interview.

Axar said then India captain Suryakumar used the slogan, "Haath nahi chorna, saath nahi chorna" during the tournament to inspire the team. India went on to lift the trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final.

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During the interview, Axar showed the host a Team India jersey signed by every player from India's T20 World Cup-winning squad. As he displayed the jersey, the host pointed out that a slogan was written in the top left corner.

The slogan read, "Haath nahi chorna, saath nahi chorna" which roughly translates to, "Stay together, never let go." When asked who had written it, Axar replied, "The one whose name is written below."

The slogan was written by Suryakumar Yadav, whose name and autograph also appeared beneath it. Axar revealed that Suryakumar had used the slogan throughout the World Cup to motivate the players.

Axar added that whenever the team found itself in a difficult situation during a match, Suryakumar would repeat the words to the players during team huddles.

Coincidentally, the slogan used by Suryakumar is a dialogue from the Aamir Khan-starrer "Dhoom 3". The dialogue is used in the film to depict the strong bond between two brothers.

However, it has not been confirmed whether Suryakumar deliberately borrowed the dialogue from the film to motivate the team or whether the similarity is merely coincidental.

Regardless of its origin, the slogan became associated with India's successful campaign, which ended with the team winning the World Cup and delighting millions of Indian cricket fans.