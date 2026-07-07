'I've Not Made Such Statement': Suryakumar Yadav Clears Air On Viral Fake Remark Circulating Online Amid Team India Snub

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Former India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has broken his silence after being left out of India's recent T20 assignments, sharing a heartfelt message on X in support of the national team. The star batter, who was omitted from the Ireland series, the ongoing England tour, and the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, made it clear that his backing for Team India remains unwavering despite his absence from the squad.

In his post, Suryakumar wrote, "I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support." He also had a special message for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, encouraging the youngster to enjoy every moment of his international journey and continue making the country proud.

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The 35-year-old also addressed a false statement that had been circulating online in his name. He firmly denied making or authorizing any such remarks and urged fans not to believe or share unverified information. "I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorized any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information," he wrote.

In a false statement that went viral on social media, the batter was quoted as saying that he wasn’t given any clarity about his future and did not receive the respect he deserved after everything he had done.

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Suryakumar concluded his message by reaffirming his loyalty to Indian cricket and his teammates. "My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me," he added, putting an end to speculation surrounding his views after being overlooked for multiple series.

India's squad for the Zimbabwe T20I series will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. The squad features exciting talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, alongside Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy. Although Suryakumar remains out of India's current T20 plans, his latest statement reflects his continued support for the team while urging fans to stay away from misinformation.