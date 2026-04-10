Guwahati Weather Forecast: Toss Delayed In RR VS RCB IPL 2026 Clash Due To Rain

Rain continues to play a major role in Guwahati as the toss for the RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2026 has been delayed due to rain. The earlier game at the venue was almost washed out, before a 11-over hit out was won by Rajasthan Royals. Fortunately for the fans, it is believed to be a passing shower with a full match likely at the Barsapara Stadium.

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Guwahati Weather Forecast

While the rain is likely to make fans nervous, there is some good news. Unlike the RR vs MI game, the weather appears far more favorable this time. Although there were a few light showers earlier in the day, rain is unlikely to interfere in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 25°C, with minimal cloud cover. Light winds and stable conditions should ensure a smooth, uninterrupted game. As per Accuweather, there was only a 5% chance of rain as per weather forecast, meaning it is likely to be a passing shower.

Read Also IPL 2026: RR VS RCB Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Guwahati

What happened in last match at Guwahati?

The game between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians also featured extensive rain delay. The toss, scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, only took place at 9:55 PM IST, nearly a 3-hour delay. The match was also reduced to 11-overs per side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered the hosts to 150, while Mumbai could only manage 123/9 in response.